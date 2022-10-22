Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt. In a new interview, Katrina walked down the memory lane and revealed that she and Priyanka took Kathak lessons from the same teacher.

The Phone Bhoot actress revealed that the Quantico actress was fire and would make the guruji go wow over her dance steps. She on the other hand, would just do a few steps and the teacher would tell her 'it's okay.'

Priyanka told Film Companion, "PC and me, we go back from the days where we were learning Kathak at guruji's. I'll tell you what happened. So, PC was just a little more senior than me. So you know you come in the class, you tie your ghungroos (metallic bells strung together on the ankle) and you stand in the corner and guruji one by one calls you up to dance in the centre. Everyone stands around in a small room in the corner. No AC, just the fan, just a simple salwar kameez. Priyanka used to get up, was fire (enacting how Priyanka danced) and guruji would be like 'wah, wah, wah (wow). And Katrina'."

She added, "I would come like this (shyly nodding her head) 'okay'. Just about (doing a few steps and widening her eyes). Guruji would be like 'chal, koi nahi beta (it's okay, child). Next'. This used to literally happen. She was one year ahead of me. Priyanka is all fire, right? She's out there. I used to look at that time. I think when it started I was 17 or just about 18 and I'd be like, 'One day I too would dance like that'.

Calling Priyanka Chopra 'amazing,' Katrina said that they always crossed paths in the 'rough moments' of their lives which helped her at those points.

Earlier, there were various speculations doing rounds in the media about Jee Le Zaraa being shelved. However, Alia Bhatt debunked those rumours and said that the film is happening.

More recently, Katrina was quoted as saying, "In a woman's life, there are obvious different changes and phases. At different times, the film has been moved for different reasons. But I do believe and I think we all share one thing which is the knowledge that we will make this film. It's just the matter of getting everyone's time together. So, as of now, I believe the film is scheduled for the end of next year."

Katrina Kaif's next release is Gurmmeet Singh's horror comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 4, 2022.