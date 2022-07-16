Katrina Kaif Drops Stunning Pictures From Her Birthday Celebration In Maldives; Looks Like A Vision In White

In the pictures, Katrina is seen enjoying the beach life along with her friends including her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

Actress Katrina Kaif who turned a year older today, dropped some stunning pictures from her birthday celebration in Maldives. She captioned the pictures as, "Birthday wala din."

While Vicky was not visible in any of the picture, he dropped a gorgeous picture of Katrina on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!! ❤️"

Dressed in a white shirt, Katrina is seen looking at the camera.

She turned 39 today, and her pictures prove that she is having a gala time on her special day.

With respect to work, Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas.

Phone Bhoot marks the directorial debut of Gurmeet Singh and it also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Jee Le Zaraa on the other hand, is directed by Farhan Akhtar and marks her first collaboration with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. Katrina's another upcoming film- Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas brings together Katrina and South star Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.