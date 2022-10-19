After Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reprising their roles of Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore and Zoya in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise titled Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage thriller has been the talk of the town for a long time now.
Katrina Kaif Says She Is Excited For Salman Khan's Tiger 3; 'The Sequences Are Going To Be A Delight To Watch'
Recently, the makers shared a new update on this Salman-Katrina starrer. Dropping a new poster which featured the half-covered face of Salman Khan's Tiger, they announced that the film's release has been now pushed ahead to Diwali next year. Intially, Tiger 3 was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 19, 2023.
Recently, in an interaction with the media, Katrina Kaif opened up on this much-anticipated film.
The actress said, "Tiger 3 is getting ready. They have now announced 2023 as the release date which is exciting. That's a really phenomenal time to come in. It's a film that I am extremely excited about. It's a phenomenal role for me."
Speaking about why she is thrilled about the film, Katrina added, "There's one thing with the Tiger series, I always know that Zoya is given that importance and challenging situations. So, the sequences in Tiger 3 are going to be a delight to watch. I think they are going to be special and that they will live up to people's expectations from the franchise."
While the first film Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar donned the director's hat for the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films turned out to be major commercial successes at the box office. The upcoming film Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma, features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. His role has been kept under wraps as of now.
Currently, Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
