Katrina, who is super excited about Phone Bhoot, recently did an "ask me anything" session on her Instagram handle. The actress in the session asked her followers to quiz her about anything they wanted to know from her. She was shrewd in answering almost every question, including the one that was about her dream role.

Sharing her thoughts about her dream role, Katrina said in a video posted on her Instagram stories, "I would love to play a superhero and I hope I get a great script where there is a lot of action and playing superhero would be one of my dream roles".

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for Phone Bhoot, which is scheduled to release on November 4. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and she will be seen sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

