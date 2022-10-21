Katrina Kaif Recalls Being Told She Couldn't Dance; 'Bosco Was The First Person To...'
Besides having many successful films to her credit and working with some of the biggest superstars in the country, Katrina Kaif is also known for her incredible dancing skills. Be it aerial acts or belly-dancing, the diva nails every form of dance.
Over the years, Katrina has given us many chartbuster dance numbers like 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Chikni Chameli', 'Kamli', 'Kaala Chashma,' and many others. But do you folks know that there was a time when the actress was slammed for her dancing skills?
In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina recalled her early days in Bollywood and admitted, "I could not dance. It's not that they said that about me. No, I couldn't dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I've said it many times before."
The actress shared that choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan with whom she collaborated on many songs, would often remind her to keep her hands and lines clean while performing the steps.
Katrina told the news portal that it was the choreographer Bosco Martis who saw something in her and advised her to keep working at it.
"Bosco was the first person to... I don't know why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn't dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on," the Zero actress was quoted as saying.
Katrina further added that once she was confident about herself being a good dancer, she just had to figure out the way and then, everything changed for her.
Currently, the Bollywood star is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
- Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Aishwarya-Abhishek, Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara & Others Make Heads Turn
- Is Katrina Kaif Planning To Make Her Debut On OTT? Here's What The Actress Has To Say
- Katrina Kaif Says She Is Excited For Salman Khan's Tiger 3; 'The Sequences Are Going To Be A Delight To Watch'
- EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Khatter: I Worked As A Background Dancer Alongside Katrina; Life Has Come A Full Circle
- Is Katrina Kaif Playing Double Role in Phone Bhoot? Read Deets Inside
- EXCLUSIVE! Katrina Kaif: I Have Always Been Honest To Myself In My Career
- Katrina Kaif Reveals What Vicky Kaushal Calls Her And It Is Just Adorable
- Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Starrer Set For Diwali 2023 Release
- Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Fasted For Her On Her First Karwa Chauth; 'He Did It Himself'
- Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth With Family, SEE PICS
- Katrina Kaif Reveals She Couldn't Finish Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; 'When Tabu Comes...'
- Katrina Kaif Gets Candid About Life After Marrying Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘Marriage Is A Big Change’