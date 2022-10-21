Besides having many successful films to her credit and working with some of the biggest superstars in the country, Katrina Kaif is also known for her incredible dancing skills. Be it aerial acts or belly-dancing, the diva nails every form of dance.

Over the years, Katrina has given us many chartbuster dance numbers like 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Chikni Chameli', 'Kamli', 'Kaala Chashma,' and many others. But do you folks know that there was a time when the actress was slammed for her dancing skills?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina recalled her early days in Bollywood and admitted, "I could not dance. It's not that they said that about me. No, I couldn't dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I've said it many times before."

The actress shared that choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan with whom she collaborated on many songs, would often remind her to keep her hands and lines clean while performing the steps.

Katrina told the news portal that it was the choreographer Bosco Martis who saw something in her and advised her to keep working at it.

"Bosco was the first person to... I don't know why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn't dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on," the Zero actress was quoted as saying.

Katrina further added that once she was confident about herself being a good dancer, she just had to figure out the way and then, everything changed for her.

Currently, the Bollywood star is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.