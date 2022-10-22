Katrina Kaif Reveals How Vicky Kaushal Helped Her To Prep For Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas
After working with many top-notch filmmakers, Katrina Kaif is teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan for the first time for Merry Christmas in which she is paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the shooting floors and Katrina, too has been working hard in order to impress the audience with her performance.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Phone Bhoot actress shared how her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal helped her in rehearsing for Merry Christmas. Katrina revealed that he aided her in prepping for the film by taking part in the readings, where he handled her co-star Vijay Sethupathi's role.
"It was a three-page scene with big dialogues. I was reading it, but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So Vicky asked 'should I do Vijay's lines?' and I said yes. So he took the page, read it twice, and put it down. And he did the entire scene, I promise you, with not a mistake, without looking at the script," Katrina told the entertainment portal.
The actress also revealed the best quality of Vicky as an actor and a husband and said, "We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work. We also make a lot of fun out of each other. I think the best thing about Vicky is he doesn't take himself seriously. And everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain. There is no stress." Vicky and Katrina had got hitched in December last year.
Earlier, in a group interaction with the media, while speaking about Merry Christmas, Katrina had called Sriram Raghavan one of her favourite directors and added that Vijay Sethupathi is a phenomenal talent to be working with her.
- Katrina Kaif Was Replaced In John Abraham's Saaya After Just One Shot; 'I Thought That My Life Was Over'
- Katrina Kaif Recalls Being Told She Couldn't Dance; 'Bosco Was The First Person To...'
- Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Aishwarya-Abhishek, Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara & Others Make Heads Turn
- Is Katrina Kaif Planning To Make Her Debut On OTT? Here's What The Actress Has To Say
- Katrina Kaif Says She Is Excited For Salman Khan's Tiger 3; 'The Sequences Are Going To Be A Delight To Watch'
- EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Khatter: I Worked As A Background Dancer Alongside Katrina; Life Has Come A Full Circle
- Is Katrina Kaif Playing Double Role in Phone Bhoot? Read Deets Inside
- EXCLUSIVE! Katrina Kaif: I Have Always Been Honest To Myself In My Career
- Katrina Kaif Reveals What Vicky Kaushal Calls Her And It Is Just Adorable
- Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Starrer Set For Diwali 2023 Release
- Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Fasted For Her On Her First Karwa Chauth; 'He Did It Himself'
- Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth With Family, SEE PICS