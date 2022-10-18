Katrina Kaif Reveals What Vicky Kaushal Calls Her And It Is Just Adorable

Recently, the team of Phone Bhoot were interviewed by Film Companion's Anupama Chopra. There were several things that were discussed during the conversation, but one particularly pleasing thing was that Katrina talked about her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She also spoke about the friendship they both share and how the two are poles apart from one another.

Katrina Kaif currently has a busy schedule as she is intensively promoting her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. Her last movie was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress will now be seen sharing the screen with her contemporaries, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in Phone Bhoot. The film's trailer was released last week and promises laughs and some scary jump scenes.

While she called Vicky a more composed and calm person, she called herself someone who gets agitated quickly.

The actress further went on to reveal the cutest thing about Vicky Kaushal. She said that he calls her a "panic button" given how panicky she gets. She also shared how the two goof and play around with one another, but none of it is minded. Katrina, in the interview, recalled an incident where Vicky assisted her with a sequence from her next project, Merry Christmas, and that he memorised a two-page script in just a few minutes.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The duo are highly admired by their fans and adored for the cute relationship they share.

Speaking on the work front, Katrina's Phone Bhoot will hit theatres on the 4th of November, 2022. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. While Vicky too has interesting projects in the pipeline, which include Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Shashank Khaita Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Padnekar.