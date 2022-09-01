Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She And Vicky Kaushal Had A Private Wedding

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. However, unlike most celebrities, the lovebirds settled for a hush-hush wedding at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan which was only attended by their family members and a few close friends.

Vicky and Katrina remained tight-lipped about their wedding until they shared a bunch of dreamy pictures as newlyweds on social media which went viral in no time. In a recent interaction with Zoom, Katrina Kaif finally opened up on why she had a closely-guarded wedding with Vicky.

The actress told the news portal, "I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, COVID-19. You know my family has been personally affected by COVID-19, and it was something that you had to take seriously."

She further added, "I think this year it's been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy."

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal had recently said on Koffee With Karan that he feels great and settled after marrying Katrina Kaif. Calling her a 'wonderful' soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons he has known, he had added that she is like a mirror to him. He had shared that he feels fortunate to have Katrina as his wife.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple recently made several heads turn with their glamorous joint appearance at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2022. Later, Katrina was seen cheering the loudest when Vicky picked up an award for his performance in Sardar Udham. She even gave him a kiss on the cheek when he walked up to her with his award.

Speaking about work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.