Watch Katrina Kaif's Romantic Hug With Hubby Vicky Kaushal On Red Carpet Is Too Adorable

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been setting up some really adorable couple goals. The B-town power couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week, on December 9, and posted cute wishes for one another. Fans have always been in awe of the couple, and several times they've indicated that Katrina and Vicky have an unmissable smile whenever they cross paths.

Something very similar happened on Tuesday night at the Femina Femina Beauty Awards when Kat and Vicky exchanged a quick, warm hug. Vicky and Katrina did not pose for pictures with each other. Instead, the actor joined his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani on the red carpet. Now, a video from the recently held Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 where Vicky was seen leaving the event, starlet Katrina makes an entry that has gone viral all over the internet.

As Katrina enters the venue, the way she looks at her hubby Vicky and her face illuminates is something that fans are gushing about currently. Many pointed out that the actress smiled through her eyes, while some highlighted that Vicky is extremely fortunate to have Katrina. The short video clip showed the duo adorably hugging each other, however, they were forced to say goodbye.

Check out the video here:-

Vicky Kaushal wore a black shimmery suit, which he paired with a white shirt and a bowtie. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a blingy silver gown.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal is prepping for his next project, Govinda Naam Mera, this Friday, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in the Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Katrina Kaif's last appearance was in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will next be seen with Salman Khan in the much-awaited Tiger 3. Kaif also has Merry Christmas Vijay Setupathi. Both the flicks are releasing next year.