Katrina Kaif who made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom, is one of the most sought-after actresses and has several blockbuster movies to her credit.

From being mocked for speaking Hindi with an accent to criticised for her dancing skills during her initial days in Bollywood, the actress too faced several challenges before she made it to the A-lister league.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Katrina opened up on facing rejections from some of the leading directors in the industry. The actress revealed that she was replaced by Anurag Basu in his 2003 film Saaya featuring John Abraham and Tara Sharma after giving a single shot for the movie.

The Dhoom 3 star told Bollywood Bubble, "I got thrown out, not thrown out, I got kind of replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma, after shooting one shot. Not one day but just one shot and at that time I thought that my life was over. I thought my career was over. It was a while ago."

Saaya told the story of a happily married doctor-couple, Akash and Maya who are expecting a baby. However, things take an unfortunate turn when Maya's bus crashes and she is believed to be dead. Post the accident, Akash senses paranormal activity of Maya's sense around him.

After getting replaced in Saaya, years later, Katrina Kaif and Anurag Basu teamed up for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos in 2017.

The actress continued, "Everyone faces rejection, I think as an actor. Maybe not everyone, but most actors will face rejection and will hear no a lot. That's why I feel you kind of have to develop that resilience if you want to be an actor. I've had people, to my face, say when I first started out that you cannot be an actor and there's nothing good about you, like straight. I cried then too, so crying helps. But you hold on to the vision you have and work hard and you got to be resilient."

