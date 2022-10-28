KGF Star Yash Offered Brahmastra 2 & Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna? Read DEETS Here!
'Rocky Star' Yash caught everyone's attention with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 2. With the second film in the franchise titled KGF: Chapter 2 that released this year, the actor became a pan-India sensation. The action entertainer minted a lifetime collection of Rs 434.70 Crore at the domestic box office and turned to be one of the highest grossing Indian films this year.
While one would expect Yash to go on a signing spree after tasting such massive success, the actor on the other hand, has been lying low. Meanwhile, rumours and speculations about his next outing continue to generate a lot of buzz on the internet.
The latest news doing the rounds on social media is that Yash has been offered two mega-budget Bollywood films. One hears that the Kannada star has been approached for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2.
A source informed Pinkvilla, "This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday."
The report further stated that the makers of Brahmastra 2 are keen to rope in a talent from the South Film Industry as they want to increase the reach of the film and make part two a Pan India phenomenon in the true sense. At the same time, the makers are also toying with the idea of casting Ranbir Kapoor in a double role in Brahmastra 2.
Besides this movie, one hears that filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wants to cast Yash in his mythological epic titled Karna which is based on Mahabharata.
"After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic," the Pinkvilla report quoted the source as saying.
Meanwhile, Yash is taking his own sweet time to greenlit his next project as he knows about the expectations of the audience and doesn't want to disappoint them.
"He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it's a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2," a source close to the development told the news portal.
- Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction- Deets Inside!
- Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Is All Set For A Grand Release On October 28; Here Are Some Facts!
- Yash Wishes Puneet Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Breaks All KGF Records; Asks Fans To Pay Fitting Tribute
- Yash And Lewis Hamilton Pose Together For A Picture, Internet Goes Into A Tizzy
- Yash Initiated The Idea Of Bringing SIIMA Awards To Bengaluru, Actor Opens Avenues For Other Awards As Well
- SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Puneeth Rajkumar, Pooja Hegde Win Big!
- KGF 2 Telugu And Kannada TRPs Out; Yash Starrer Falls Short Of Estimates
- Independence Day 2022: Allu Arjun, Yash, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish Fans
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans
- Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha Averting Clash With KGF: Chapter 2: We Got Saved
- Is Prabhas Trying Hard To Regain His Pan-India Star Status Again After Losing To Allu Arjun And Yash?
- KGF Star Yash's 19th Film Announcement Is On Cards! Fans Can't Keep Calm!