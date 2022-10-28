KGF Star Yash Offered Brahmastra 2 & Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna? Read DEETS Here!

'Rocky Star' Yash caught everyone's attention with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 2. With the second film in the franchise titled KGF: Chapter 2 that released this year, the actor became a pan-India sensation. The action entertainer minted a lifetime collection of Rs 434.70 Crore at the domestic box office and turned to be one of the highest grossing Indian films this year.

While one would expect Yash to go on a signing spree after tasting such massive success, the actor on the other hand, has been lying low. Meanwhile, rumours and speculations about his next outing continue to generate a lot of buzz on the internet.

The latest news doing the rounds on social media is that Yash has been offered two mega-budget Bollywood films. One hears that the Kannada star has been approached for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2.

A source informed Pinkvilla, "This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. However, the two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday."

The report further stated that the makers of Brahmastra 2 are keen to rope in a talent from the South Film Industry as they want to increase the reach of the film and make part two a Pan India phenomenon in the true sense. At the same time, the makers are also toying with the idea of casting Ranbir Kapoor in a double role in Brahmastra 2.

Besides this movie, one hears that filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wants to cast Yash in his mythological epic titled Karna which is based on Mahabharata.

"After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic," the Pinkvilla report quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Yash is taking his own sweet time to greenlit his next project as he knows about the expectations of the audience and doesn't want to disappoint them.

"He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it's a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2," a source close to the development told the news portal.