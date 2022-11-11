Khushi Kapoor Shares UNSEEN Pic From Her Childhood Days With Boney Kapoor: ‘Happy Birthday My Hero’

It's Boney Kapoor's birthday today. The ace-filmmaker, who is known for making films like Mr India, Judaai, Wanted, Mom, Mili etc, has turned 67 today. Needless to say, Boney has been showered with immense love from his family and friends. Among these, Khushi Kapoor recently took the social media by a storm with her adorable wish for her daddy dearest. After all, the newcomer shared an unseen pic of herself from her childhood days with Boney which will make you go aww.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a monochromatic collage of her pics with Boney Kapoor. The collage featured pics from her childhood days and some pics of their happy moments together. Among these, there was an unseen pic of the father daughter duo wherein Boney was seen holding young Khushi in his arms as the latter was trying to crawl. It is indeed an adorable pic which spoke volumes about a father's unconditional love for his daughter. Along with the collage, Khushi also shared a heartfelt note for Boney and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Hero. I love the most in the world" along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's post for Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Khushi is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Talking about the movie, Zoya stated, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive". Also starring Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, the movie will be releasing on Netflix next year.