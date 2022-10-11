Kiara Advani Makes A Jaw-Dropping Appearance With Sidharth Malhotra At A Party

Bollywood big names assembled together to attend the birthday bash of producer Ashvini Yardi on Monday (October 10). One of the attendees was rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. They both stole the limelight as they arrived in style for the party together. Sidharth and Kiara posed for the cameras outside the venue. Although the two stars have not accepted their relationship in public, they're often found chilling together.

Kiara chose an experimental outfit for the birthday bash. She wore a retro-style all-pleated golden skirt with a backless halter-neck bralette. She paired the outfit with gold-colored heels and chunky earrings. The top featured a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hem. On the other hand, Sidharth kept it casual. The pair were all smiles as they got clicked by the paparazzi.

For makeup, Kiara went for her signature look by defining her brows, wearing pink lip shade, a bit of highlighter and kohl, while the Thank God star wore an oversized printed denim shirt with relaxed trousers and paired them with chunky white sneakers.

The other Bollywood stars who attended the party were Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Aayush Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Shamita Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and many others.

Kiara, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will again be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also has a few projects in hand, such as Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and an untitled Telugu film with Ram Charan. While, Sid is gearing up for his next release Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, which will hit the theatres on October 25.