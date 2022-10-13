Kiara Advani Rebukes Paparazzi For Pushing Senior Citizen While Taking Her Pictures | Watch

In a video going viral on social media, Kiara can be seen walking down the stairs while being surrounded by several cameramen. In order to take pictures of her, they accidentally pushed some elderly people. Kiara lost her cool when she noticed one of them fall. She then gave an earful to the paparazzi and also apologised to the senior citizen.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani seemingly looked upset with paparazzi who were trying to click her pictures during which they pushed a senior citizen. The incident happened at a theatre in Mumbai where Kiara was present for the screening of the Gujarati film Chhello Show, or The Last Show, India's Oscar entry for 2023. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more were also invited to the screening of the film.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Kiara can be seen speaking to the cameramen who were asking her to pose. She told them in Hindi, "Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here)." Later, addressing a few people there, she said, "Please go ahead. I'm so sorry."

"Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (See who all are here. There are senior citizens and you are doing like this. Careful. What are you guys doing)?", she was heard saying to the paparazzis. Fans lauded Kiara's gesture and called her a caring girl. See video here

For the event, Kiara was seen wearing a green and yellow outfit and heels, while she carried a sling bag with her. The actress was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra, at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday party, for which she wore a golden pleated high-waisted skirt and a halter white crop top.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are making headlines for their alleged wedding. Although nothing has been officially stated by the two stars, reports have been doing the rounds that that Kiara and Sid are going to tie the knot next summer. As per a report in Bollywood Life, it is being said that the pair will get hitched next April in the presence of close family and friends.

Speaking on the professional front, Kiara Advani has a good number of films coming up, including Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and a Telugu film with Ram Charan.