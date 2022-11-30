Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Getting Married In January? Close Friend Finally Reveals The Truth

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The duo have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Sidharth and Kiara's onscreen chemistry in Shershaah also left the audience in awe. Although the duo has never accepted their relationship in public, their frequent vacations and hangouts narrate a different story. And now, Sidharth and Kiara are said to be planning to take the plunge soon. Yes! The Shershaah couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot and the media reports also suggested that Sidharth and Kiara will be taking their nuptial vows in January next year.

As fans have been keen to know about the couple's wedding date, their close friends have finally revealed the truth behind their January wedding reports. According to a report published in ETimes, Sidharth-Kiara'a close friend stated, "Kiara and Sid getting married in January? That's news to me. I don't think either of the two has mentioned marriage to anyone". Calling the reports an 'udti hui khabar', the friend stated, "Right now Kiara is going through her best phase. Like it or not, marriage does brake your career in India. Look at Katrina. She is at her prime. She has just lost a major endorsement deal(Slice) to Kiara".

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar on December 16, 2022. Besides, she has also wrapped the New Zealand schedule of RC15 with Ram Charan. She will also be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra also has some interesting projects in his kitty. He is shooting for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force wherein he will play the role of a police officer along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar. Besides, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and the Hindi remake of Thadam.