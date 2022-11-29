Kiara Advani's ‘Can't Keep It Secret' Post Gets Fans Guessing About Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. Their dating rumours have been going around for a while, and everyone is waiting to see if they take their relationship to the next level. Though Kiara and Sidharth have never openly spoken about or accepted their relationship, both indirectly admitted to having a special connection with each other on Karan Johar's famous chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.

Kiara Advani even confirmed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are "more than friends." Her co-guest Shahid Kapoor had also hinted that the couple might get hitched soon. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra hesitantly accepted that he was serious about his relationship with the actress. The couple's wedding news has been making the rounds on social media for the past few weeks, and now, as per the latest media reports, the actors are getting married this December.

Advertisement

Amid these gossip reports, the actress's latest Instagram post has left her fans wondering if it is related to her wedding. Sharing a lovely video, the actress wrote, "Can't keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December." Last month, multiple media reports claimed that the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot early next year in Chandigarh, and they are already scouting a venue for the same. Kiara and Sidharth have maintained silence on the reports.

Check out the post below!

Fans reacted to the clip, and one asked, "Pre-wedding shoot is it?" "She's getting married or what?" while another comment read, "I guess it's a wedding announcement." Another user wrote, "@kiaraaliaadvani am expecting a wedding with handsome @sidmalhotra." "Apka aur Sid ka shaadi ... Yeh toh already puri desh ko pata chalgaya hai koiee dusra secret batana," said one fan.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told ETimes that there is no truth to the media buzz about Kiara and Sidharth entering wedlock any time soon. Adding that they are just rumours, the source said, "These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January."

Love blossomed between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani after they shared screen space in Shershaah for the first time. Several reports earlier stated that the two had split. But ETimes exclusively reported that things are fine after the two mended their differences. A source had told the publication, "They can't stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they'd been rather impulsive to say to each other that they're closing the chapters on their love scene."

Speaking of work, Kiara Advani is quite a busy bee. She is currently gearing up for her next film, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also shooting for her Telugu project with Ram Charan and S. Shankar, which is tentatively titled RC15. She also has the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's next romantic thriller, Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna, will directly land on Netflix. He also has Yodha and Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series Indian Police Force, which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.