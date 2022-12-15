K3g Reunion At KIFF 2022! Shah Rukh Khan Touches Big B, Jaya Bachchan’s Feet On Stage - VIRAL Video

There's a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'King of hearts'. The Bollywood superstar is not only known for his acting prowess but also his chivalry and respect towards elders. As he attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Ceremony in the city of Joy, he showcased his respect towards the elders, who were present on stage. SRK touched the feet of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who were also a part of the ceremony, giving us a picture-perfect moment.

SRK TOUCHES AMITABH BACHCHAN, JAYA BACHCHAN'S FEET

King Khan, who made a grand entry at the event, won hearts with his sweet gesture towards the Bollywood couple. After taking over the stage with his charm, the Chennai Express greeted the other prominent personalities including Shatrughan Sinha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly.

Shah Rukh Khan, who looked dapper as ever in a black tuxedo, impressed everyone as he touched Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet on the stage. He appeared on the stage along with his close friend and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji.

A fan page of the actor shared the video from the ceremony on Twitter, sending the internet into a tizzy. When SRK is in the house, how can you not expect him to create ripples with his presence.

SRK DELIVERS SPEECH IN BANGLA

Shah Rukh Khan also delivered a speech in Bangla, leaving the crowd excited. Guess what? He credited Rani Mukerji for helping him with the speech while they boarded a private plane for Kolkata. The Zero star said that he was delighted to be present in Kolkata after a long time.

"Aamar priyo, sundor Rani ke dekhe aami khoob khushi (I am very glad to meet my favourite, the beautiful Rani Mukerji)," SRK said as he delivered a speech in Bangla.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHAH RUKH KHAN?

Our favourite actor will soon kick-start the promotions for Pathaan, which will mark his return to the silver screen after over four years. The action thriller co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will arrive in the cinema halls on January 25, 2023. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

