Shah Rukh Khan graced the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 today (December 15). The event also had Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Sourav Ganguly, and others in attendance.
KIFF 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Goes 'Amar Priyo Rani' As He Delivers Speech In Bangla, Her REACTION Is Priceless
SRK managed to impress everyone with his Bangla speaking skills on the stage of KIFF 2022. The Pathaan star’s speech is currently going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over his gesture of speaking in Bangla. He also joked that if he speaks anything wrong, Rani Mukerji should be blamed as she helped him write the speech.
Khan then said, “Prothome, Kolkataye eshe khub bhalo lagche. Onek din dekha hoini toh. R amar priyo, sundor Rani ke dekhe ami khub khushi." (English translation: “I am delighted to be here in Kolkata. After all, it has been a while since we met. Also, I am very happy to meet my favourite, the gorgeous Rani Mukerji.”)
Rani, who was honored for her outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema at the ceremony, couldn’t stop blushing and laughing about. In the video, we also see the crowd cheering for SRK when starts speaking in the local language. Take a look!
One user wrote in the comments, “Wow. His voice in Bengali accent (with heart emojis)” while another one commented, “Every language and accent suits his voice so well”. A third user noted, “He perfected the words and done it with class and chivalry! But just a few lines? Hope we get to hear the whole speech”
On the professional front, Khan will soon be seen in YRF’s Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The highly anticipated Bollywood biggie is all set to hit screens on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
