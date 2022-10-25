Kirron Kher Posts Adorable Picture With ‘Old Friend' Shah Rukh Khan From Bachchan's Diwali Bash
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party on Monday night saw friends Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher reunited after a long time. Shah Rukh and Kirron spent the evening together, and Kirron took to Instagram to post pictures from the party. Both the actors were seen last in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which was released in 2007. They have worked together in movies such as Main Hoon Na, Devdas, Veer Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
The picture shows Kirron and Shah Rukh holding each other warmly with big smiles. Kirron can be seen wearing a gorgeous red outfit and Shah Rukh in an elegant black and white outfit. The caption of the post read, "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali ♥️ @iamsrk." (sic)
Fans rushed to the comment section and dropped their love for the duo. One user wrote, "He just made my day," while another one said, "Dev saran with Kamaljit saran #KANK #kabhialvidanaakehna." Another comment read, "Yeh Pic ko dekh kar main Hoon na movie yaad aagyi...@iamsrk @kirronkhermp," said a third fan.
Kirron also shared a few photos, one with the host, Amitabh Bachchan, while the other featured Abhishek Bachchan and her son, Sikandar Kher. "Diwali with the Bachchans," her post read. Abhishek and Sikandar are good friends. Check out her post
Anupam Kher and Sikandar too shared snaps from the night with Amitabh Bachchan. Striking a pose with Big B, Sikandar posted a selfie and captioned it, "Just one more with the GOAT ! #Diwali." While he also shared a Sikandar picture with his friend Abhishek and wrote, "To love light and friends!"
The Bachchans hosted a low-key Diwali party at their residence which was attended by only a few close friends, including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sikandar Kher, and Anupam Kher.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher will appear together in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which also stars Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The film will hit theatres on November 11.
