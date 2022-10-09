Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Salman Khan Sends Birthday Love To Co-Star Palak Tiwari & Latter Is All Hearts
Shweta Tiwari's darling daughter Palak Tiwari has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the young actress turned 22 on October 8 and she has been showered with immense love from fans and friends. And as Palak continues to be in a celebratory mood, Salman Khan's recent post for her added to her celebration. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has penned a sweet belated birthday note for the young starlet on social media along with a picture of her.
Taking to his Instagram account, Salman wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday". To note, Palak, who became a household name with her music video, 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Harrdy Sandhu, will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with Salman's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, etc in key roles. Overwhelmed with Salman Khan's gesture, Palak shared the post to her Instagram story and captioned it with multiple hearts.
Take a look at Salman Khan's post and Palak Tiwari's reaction:
Earlier, Shweta Tiwari had also penned a heartfelt note for Palak on her birthday. Sharing stunning pics with the birthday girl, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress called Palak her 'jigar ka tukda'. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii". Meanwhile, celebs like Vishal Aditya Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Dalljiet Kaur etc had also showered love on Palak on her big day.
