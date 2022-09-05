Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of His Swag In Title Announcement Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan clocked 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26 this year. As a token of gratitude for showering him with love all through these years, the actor dropped a sneak-peek of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan today (September 5, 2022). The movie was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. The first glimpse features the Bollywood star riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds more to the swag of his character in the film.

Salman shared the teaser of the film on Twitter with a caption that read, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Buzz is that it was the actor's idea to announce the film with this template of teaser and kick off a long campaign building on to the film release.

Ever since this Salman Khan-starrer was announced, there has been countless speculations around its title and cast. However, the makers have kept everything under wraps. In fact, to maintain the secrecy of the film, they also made sure that the announcement teaser is of just over a minute and gives only a glimpse of Salman's look.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the big screens by the end of 2022.