The West Bengal Government has been directed by the Kolkata High Court to file an affidavit on the demise of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. The singer passed away after his performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata on May 31.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered the government to file the affidavit within three weeks. Also, it has asked the administration to be mindful so that such tragic incidents are not repeated in the future.

Three advocates, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Soumya Shubhro Roy and Syan Bandopadhya had filed public interest litigations (PILs) on KK's demise. One of the petitioners has also demanded a CBI investigation in this case. The Kolkata Court ordered the government to file affidavits after hearing these litigations.

The petitioners had claimed that there was utter mismanagement at Nazrul Manch during KK's live performance on May 31. It was also alleged that the air-conditioning system did not work properly due to overcrowding which led to suffocation in the auditorium. Some clips from KK's performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium were also produced to claim that the singer was feeling uneasy during his performance and had even taken a 10-minute break to take rest in the middle of the show.

State Advocate General, SN Mukhopadhyay challenged the demand for CBI inquiry in one of the PIL's and argued that the family members of the late singer haven't filed a single complaint on this count. Later, the Kolkata High Court directed the State Government to file its arguments in the form of an affidavit.

It is to be noted that the event company, BlackEyed Event House which managed KK's last concert, had issued a statement on Facebook in which it had claimed that KK didn't show any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the end. The event company had also clarified that the ACs were running and working to their full capacity at the venue.