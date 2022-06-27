Taamara shared a picture of her dad with his team on Instagram and captioned it as, "We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, nakul and I weren't there for dads final moments, didn't even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away."

On May 31, 2022, singer KK breathed his last and left for his heavenly abode. While the nation prayed for KK's family, his team was at the receiving end of hate and abusive mails. Reacting to such mails, KK's daughter Taamara shared an official statement from her family on her Instagram page, wherein she wrote that her father's team deserves as much love as her family does.

She further wrote that she has heard about hate mails and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh and Shubham and urged KK's fans not to spread hate on their behest.

She wrote, "To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You're basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don't spread hate on their behest."

She went on to add when she was not with her father, it was his team who was with him all the time hence, they should not be slammed by anyone.

She wrote, "All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn't with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to called them. Please don't buy into the hate spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering."

She further wrote that she is very grateful that even though she was not with her dad on his last day, KK had his team with him.

"These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I'd like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don't you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind," concluded Taamara.