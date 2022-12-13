KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot Between January 21-23? Here’s What We Know

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are among the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is going strong with their relationship. In fact, KL Rahul and Athiya have made their relationship official on social media and are often seen sharing mushy pics which often take the internet by a storm. In fact, it is a treat to watch KL Rahul and Athiya in one frame. Interestingly, of late there have been reports about the couple taking the plunge soon and there are speculations about their wedding date.

And now, it is reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be tying the knot in January next year. According to a report published in Pinkvilla Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding will take place from January 21 to January 23 next year. The report also suggested that the power couple will be walking down the isle in the fourth week of the month and the preparations are going in full swing. It is also reported that KL Rahul and Athiya will be sending out the wedding invites by the end of December and will tie the knot in a big-fat South Indian wedding with all the festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and the most-awaited D-day.

Reportedly, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding will take place at Suneil & Mana Shetty's lavish Khandala Home - Jahaan and the couple has also finalised their wedding outfits. "January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bunglow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding. Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day," a source was quoted saying. Earlier, Suniel Shetty had confirmed KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding during a media interaction and confirmed that it will happen soon. However, we are waiting for an official confirmation by the groom and bride. Are you excited about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding? Let us know your views in the comment section below.