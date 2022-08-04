It was all things fun when Laal Singh Chaddha actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared as guests in the fifth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.

During the quirky rapid-fire round, Aamir reacted to Ranveer Singh's recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine which became a national news after multiple FIRs were registered aginst the actor for obscenity and hurting the sentiments of women.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kareena to name the Instagram account she visits for 'thirsty' photos. The Veere Di Wedding actress took Ranveer Singh's name.

To this, Karan reacted by saying, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot." He then moved on to Aamir and asked him if he has seen Ranveer Singh's nude images and likes his thirsty photos. The Bollywood superstar replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranveer Singh's 'bare it all' photoshoot received a mixed reaction on social media. While some lauded the actor for his bold and unapologetic move, there were a few who slammed it for the controversial pictures. Meanwhile, many of Ranveer's colleagues from the industry like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others came out in support of him.

Coming back to the Koffee With Karan episode featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the former won the rapid-fire round with 73% votes of the live audience.

With regards to movies, the duo will be seen sharing screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha which marks their third collaboration after Talaash and 3 Idiots.