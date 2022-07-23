Recently, when Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar graced the couch on Koffee With Season 7 with South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor reflected upon his three-decade-long career and shared some stories from his early days in the Hindi Film Industry.

The Bollywood star admitted that he came to Mumbai to make money and took up whatever work came his way, adding that he was never bothered about they were whether 2 hero or 3-4 hero films.

He then got nostalgic about his 2002 supernatural film, Jaani Dushman who featured seven heroes. Recalling a hilarious anecdote from the making of the film, Akshay revealed that he was hired on a per-day basis in this film.

He stated that during the shoot, his role ended when his character died in the film. After shooting the scene, the crew found out that one of the other heroes, Sunny Deol, was stuck in New York owing to a back surgery procedure.

Taking this opportunity, Akshay went to the film's director Rajkumar Kohli and suggested him that his own character should come back from the dead. Kohli agreed with Akshay's suggestion and modified the film's screenplay to show that Akshay's character was in coma instead of being died.

Because of this modification in the script, Akshay got to shoot for another 5 days for the film and got to make more money with which he purchased his house.

"Jaani Dushman gave me the flat that I have now. I kept earning and paying the man," Akshay recalled on the show.

Speaking about Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, the supernatural film starred Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani and Sonu Nigam. One of the biggest disasters at the box office, over the years, the film has achieved a cult status for its terrible acting, direction and poor graphics. The memes related to this movie are also quite popular on social media.