The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor gracing the couch with her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. As expected, the episode featured the duo spilling each other's secrets and walking down the memory lane to share some interesting anecdotes.
Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Was Suspended From School Because Of Sonam Kapoor
On the show, Arjun recalled an incident from his school days when he turned a protective brother for Sonam. The Neerja star revealed that she once accidentally went to her older brother for help after she was asked to leave the basketball court by a school bully.
Arjun told Karan that he approached the bully and asked him how he could speak to his sister in such a way. He thought it would turn out to be a fight like the one in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh. Instead, he got punched in the eye and suspended from the school because of picking up a fight.
The Ek Villain Returns star said, "I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him."
Meanwhile, Sonam also opened up on her pregnancy in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The actress is expecting her first baby with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam told Karan that the first three months of pregnancy were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. However, she also shared that it's getting a little difficult for her in the last trimester but also added that she is really enjoying herself.
The new episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 6 Highlights: Arjun Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Bring Sibling Revelry To The Show
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Promo: Arjun Kapoor Says Sonam Kapoor Keeps Giving Herself Compliments
- Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Is Never Invited To Koffee With Karan!
- Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot; 'It Was Quite Bold Of Him'
- Aamir Khan Admits He Is Stressed About Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Agar Film Logon Ko Pasand Nahin Aayi...'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Recalls Sara Ali Khan Hiding Behind Her Mum Amrita Singh At K3G Trials
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode
- Chunky Panday Lauds Ananya Panday's Honesty During Her Stint On Koffee With Karan 7
- Is Karan Johar Obsessed With Kartik Aaryan? Netizens Call Him Out For Always Targeting The Shehzada Star!
- Karan Johar Denies Disrespecting Nayanthara In Koffee With Karan 7; Says No Offence To Her Fans
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 4 Highlights: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Display Their Crackling Chemistry
- Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's EPIC Replies To 6 Controversial Questions!