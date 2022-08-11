Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Was Suspended From School Because Of Sonam Kapoor

The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor gracing the couch with her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. As expected, the episode featured the duo spilling each other's secrets and walking down the memory lane to share some interesting anecdotes.

On the show, Arjun recalled an incident from his school days when he turned a protective brother for Sonam. The Neerja star revealed that she once accidentally went to her older brother for help after she was asked to leave the basketball court by a school bully.

Arjun told Karan that he approached the bully and asked him how he could speak to his sister in such a way. He thought it would turn out to be a fight like the one in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh. Instead, he got punched in the eye and suspended from the school because of picking up a fight.

The Ek Villain Returns star said, "I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him."

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonam also opened up on her pregnancy in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The actress is expecting her first baby with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam told Karan that the first three months of pregnancy were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. However, she also shared that it's getting a little difficult for her in the last trimester but also added that she is really enjoying herself.

The new episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.