The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 featured Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey at their candid best. On the show, the ladies even addressed the dating life of their respective daughters.
Koffee With Karan 7: Bhavana Pandey Addresses Rumours About Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Break-Up
During the rapid-fire segment, Karan grilled Bhavana Pandey for her daughter Ananya Panday including, her reported break-up with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan whom she was rumoured to be dating while shooting for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
KJo asked Bhavana with whom does Ananya look the best with and gave her options which included names like Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. To this, Bhavana replied, "I think she looks best with Kartik, acts best with Ishaan, dances best with Tiger..." When Karan dismissed it as an 'rubbish answer' and said that he doesn't want her 'politically correct answers', Bhavana agreed that Ananya looks best on-screen with Kartik Aaryan.
Hearing this, KJo responded, "Then why did they break up? They should have kept it together, if they looked so good." During Gauri Khan's advice, KJo asked her to share if she had any dating advice for her daughter Suhana. To this, she revealed that she would tell Suhana to not date two boys.
Karan then fired at Bhavana and said, "I think Ananya already done that. She was oscillating." The latter defended her daughter and said, "She was thinking of two, so she could break up with one." Everyone broke into a laugh after hearing this.
For the unversed, KJo's question seemingly hinted her recent break-up with Ishaan Khatter, which was clouded with rumours of her dating her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Earlier, when Ishaan Khatter was asked about his break-up rumours with Ananya, the former had turned rather zen and replied, "All love, all love."
