Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with each passing episode. In the last three episodes of the show, the guests Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu spilt the beans about their personal and professional lives. And now, the makers recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode i.e., episode 4 of Koffee With Karan 7.
Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 Promo: Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday To Make Some Bold Confessions
Let us tell you, the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will have Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as guests. In the promo shared by Disney+ Hotstar, one can see Vijay and Ananya can be seen making bold confessions.
The promotional video of the show's fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda's cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey's fun and lively aura. The two actors come together for an exciting episode of laughter and secrets as they discuss being co-stars, their new love interests and facing the challenges of fame.
Watch the promo here
Interestingly, the cheese in the room (hint: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in episode 2) will also be addressed in the episode. Notably, a skeptical Vijay Deverakonda reacted to their comment by saying, "I am scared about where this is leading." In this episode, the show's iconic host, Karan Johar also stirs the pot of heart matters by asking Ananya Pandey what's brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The answer to this rumoured match and many other revelations, conjectures and manifestations lies in this fun episode.
On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also revealed that he has had s*x in the car, and wouldn't mind having a threesome. Looks like the episode is going to be an entertaining one for the viewers. Koffee With Karan 7's episode 4 will be streaming on July 28, 2022 at 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.
