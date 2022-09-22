In October last year, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust on-board a cruise ship. After 25 days in jail, he was released on bail and later, upon further investigation, was cleared of all charges. While Aryan and Shah Rukh received immense support from their fans and the film fraternity, very few knew the hardships the family had to go through in the ordeal. In the recent Koffee With Karan episode, Gauri Khan opened up about the challenges the Khan family faced in that period.
Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Opens Up On Son Aryan’s Arrest
In the latest episode, Karan hosted The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Gauri Khan where the wives talked about their personal and professional lives. During the episode, Karan indirectly brought up the topic of Aryan's arrest, remarking on the tough time that the star kid had to face and how the entire family emerged strong from it. He said, "We are members of the same family. And, it hasn't been easy and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever."
Gauri replied by saying that there was nothing worse than what the Khans had been through, but in the aftermath, the entire family stands together and is in a great space. She said, "We feel loved. All our friends and so many people whom we didn't know, so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed and are grateful to everyone who helped us."
Talking about her work as an interior designer, Gauri Khan said that being Shah Rukh Khan's wife sometimes works against her. When considering a new project, while some people see her as a designer, many don't want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. She said, "It works against me 50% of the time."
Along with Gauri, Maheep Kapoor also opened up about the difficult times her family faced when Sanjay Kapoor was out of work for a few years. She said, "There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids grew up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz."
- Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Reveals She Is Honest But Not Harsh When It Comes To Shah Rukh Khan’s Films
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 6 Highlights: Arjun Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Bring Sibling Revelry To The Show
- Kareena Kapoor Says She Gave A Screen Test For The First Time For Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Like...'
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 5 Highlights: Aamir And Kareena Light Up The Show With Their Fun Camaraderie
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 4 Highlights: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Display Their Crackling Chemistry
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Highlights: Samantha Prabhu Makes Stunning Debut Alongside Akshay Kumar
- Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's Near-Death Experience In Bhairavnath Will Leave You Astonished!
- Koffee With Karan Season 7's First Episode Sets New Record; Becomes No 1 Subscribed Show on Day 1
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh On Losing Bombay Velvet To Ranbir Kapoor: My Star Value Wasn't High
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Opens Up On What He Has Learnt From Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Reveals Why He Has A Different Wardrobe For His In-Laws