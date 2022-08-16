Karan Johar has dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan. This week, we will get to see two Punjabi mundas Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal together on the couch, spilling the beans about their love lives, career and much more.

In the teaser, Sidharth pulls Vicky's leg by saying that his 'roka' was done at the same chat show, to which Vicky reacts dramatically and enacts getting fainted at the couch.

Later, Karan asks Sidharth what is his future plans with Kiara Advani. Sidharth gets dumbfounded and says, "I'm manifesting it today...," to which Karan replies, "That you'll marry Kiara Advani."