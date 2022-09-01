The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon dropping some juicy gossip, hilarious confessions and heartfelt revelations.
Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Says Alia Bhatt Inspires Her To Do Better; 'You Also Feel That...'
During a segment on the show, Kriti opened up on the competition in the film industry Karan Johar asked her if she feels envious or jealous about her contemporaries especially Alia Bhatt who according to him, is being widely discussed for being the best actor in the country right now.
In response, Kriti said that she is inspired by Alia Bhatt and others to do better but also mentioned that perhaps she isn't still called the 'best actor in the country' because she is not getting good enough opportunities.
"I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai Kathiawadi. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you're like, My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that's always there." the Bachchhan Paandey actress told Karan.
Earlier, when Alia Bhatt graced the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 7 with Ranveer Singh, the actress mentioned that she was bowled over by Kriti Sanon's performance in Mimi. Earlier this week, Kriti bagged the Filmfare Best Actress award for this movie.
Next, the actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline which include Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff.
- Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff Confesses He Is Single; Reveals He Is Infatuated By Shraddha Kapoor
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Get Candid On Karan Johar's Show
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Won't Date Tiger Shroff
- KWK 7: Shahid Kapoor Says Marrying Mira Rajput Is The Best Thing That Happened In His Life
- KWK 7: Kiara Advani Recalls Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra; 'I Will Never Forget That'
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 8 Highlights: Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Open Up About Love, Marriage & More
- Karan Johar On Receiving Hate For Koffee With Karan: They Are Cursing It So Much But Also Watching It
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Shahid Kapoor Drops A Hint About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding
- Katrina Kaif To Announce Her Pregnancy With Actor-Husband Vicky Kaushal On Koffee With Karan 7?
- KWK 7: Karan Johar Says He And Alia Bhatt Drunk-Dialed Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif
- Karan Johar Makes Fun Of Student Of The Year; 'Don't Know What I Was Doing, I Think I Was Drunk Or Something'
- Vicky Kaushal Feels 'Truly Settled' After Marrying Katrina Kaif; Says 'She's Like A Mirror To Me'