Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Anil Kapoor Reveals What Makes Him Feel Younger And It Will Leave You In Splits!

After Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's breezy fun banter on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, it's time for Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to turn conversations interesting and steamy with their candid confessions about marriage, relationships and competition in the industry in the 11th episode of the show.

Going by the first look of the promo dropped by host Karan Johar, it looks like the duo is going to make us roll on the floor with laughter by being filmy in every possible way. The filmmaker captioned the sneak-peek as, "It doesn't get younger & cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The trailer begins with Karan asking Anil about the things that make him feel younger. The latter shocks him and Varun by replying, "Sex, sex, sex' before adding, 'This is all scripted.' Karan then asks Varun whether he would like to work with Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone. In response, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star says, "I always get told that I look like a kid."

When KJo tries to put Varun in a fix by asking him if he thinks that they (the actresses) look older than him, the actor defends his statement and says, "I am told I look younger..." Karan refuses to give up, and remarks, "That means they look older than you." To which, the Bollywood star says, "You are saying (that)."

Karan then broaches the topic of emotional and sexual infidelity in a marriage when Anil says that he is a very sincere and honest man. On the other hand, Varun tells Karan that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings. He says, "If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know!"

During the rapid-fire round, Varun takes Arjun Kapoor's name several times as he answers like 'who is obsessed with gossiping', 'who is most likely to choose the wrong script?', and 'flirting with strangers', to name a few. Anil Kapoor jokingly reminds him that Arjun is his nephew.

We also hear Anil Kapoor, who has been married to Sunita Kapoor for over 40 years, share pearls of wisdom like- "You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy."

Looks like this one is going to be an entertaining ride for sure! The 11th episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is slated to drop on Thursday (September 15) 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the trailer of the new promo