After Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, it's now Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's turn to spill the tea, oops 'coffee' on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Like the previous episodes, this one too has lots of candid confessions and hilarious moments.
Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Katrina Kaif Has An Epic Reaction To Alia Bhatt's 'Suhaagraat Is A Myth' Comment
Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."
In the promo, Karan is seen telling Katrina how Alia Bhatt dismissed suhaagraat as a myth when she graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. Hearing this, the Tiger 3 says, "It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din."
Later, Karan asks Siddhant Chaturvedi about his love interest. To this, the Gully Boy star while pointing at Ishaan Khatter, replies, "I am so single that mere saath ghumte ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya hain." He seemingly hinted at Ishaan's breakup with his rumoured actress-girlfriend Ishaan Khatter. The promo also gives a glimpse of Ishaan at his crazy best during the rapid fire round.
Well, going by the looks of this new promo, it looks like it's going to be an entertaining ride for the audience. The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan will be available on streaming on Disney + Hostar from Thursday, 12am.
With regards to work, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot.
