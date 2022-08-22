After Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's 'bombastic' episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, it's time for the latter's rumoured girlfriend and actress Kiara Advani to grace the coffee couch with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop a 'sizzling' promo featuring his upcoming guests Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He captioned it as, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!🔥."

The trailer begins with Karan asking Shahid his sexiest feature to which the latter cheekily replies, "Not visible to the camera right now." We then see Kiara imitiating how Shahid addresses her as 'Preeti' (her character from Kabir Singh). The Padmaavat actor then pulls her leg about how her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra must also call out her name in a similar manner.

Karan even asks Shahid what he misses about being single. The filmmaker then probes Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth to which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress shyingly admits that they are more than close friends. Later, Shahid says Kiara and Sidharth look "beautiful" together. "They are such a good-looking couple." Hearing this, Karan adds, "Bachche kamaal ke honge (Their kids will be gorgeous)."

Further, Shahid even hints that Kiara and Sidharth are likely to the knot by the end of this year and says, Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it's not a movie."

Have a look at the promo.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement for this episode on KJo's post. A netizen wrote, "Wao super excited again after punjabis in the house show.. Love to see kiaras reaction for sid." Another one wrote, "Finally.. been waiting for this one since the beginning of time!"

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will b streaming on Thursday (12am) on Disney+Hotstar.