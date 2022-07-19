Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Blames Karan Johar For Unhappy Marriages; Akshay Kumar Has A Hilarious Reaction

The temperature continues to rise on Disney+ Hotstar, as the Koffee With Karan couch is set to sizzle with two of the biggest names in entertainment - Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests. Akshay Kumar makes his entry in the third episode of the Hotstar Specials in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. Marking his third appearance on the show, he does what he has always done best - show who is the boss.

We then see Samantha cheekily blaming Karan Malhotra for unhappy marriages when the latter tries to probe about her personal life. Hearing this, Akshay breaks into a laughter and says, 'Mill gaya jodhidar, ab tu dekh (Got a partner-in-crime, now wait and watch).

Further, recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, "What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?" To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, "I would pay for his funeral," he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Mrs Khiladi.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, "If you had to host your best friend's bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?" To this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, "Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh."

Watch the video.

Karan Johar has already hinted that with the episode's all-new pairing, viewers can expect 'another riot' of fun and laughter.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. The chat show streams every Thursday at 7pm on Disney+ Hotstar.