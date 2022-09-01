Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff Confesses He Is Single; Reveals He Is Infatuated By Shraddha Kapoor

Amid reports of his breakup with his rumoured actress-girlfriend Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff slipped out his current relationship status in the ninth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 7 in which he graced the couch with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.

During the episode, Tiger Shroff confirmed that he is single and told Karan, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." Since a lot of celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday haven't shied away from revealing their crushes on the show in the past, Tiger too joined the bandwagon and admitted that he has always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor.

"I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!" Tiger said on the show. Previously, Tiger had admitted that he has a major crush on the actress when they were in school. The duo has worked together in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Further, the Student Of The Year 2 actor continued to maintain his stance that he and Disha

While rumours about Tiger's breakup with Disha Patani have been circulating on the internet in the last few months, Shraddha is reportedly dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha.

Further, during the conversation on Koffee With Karan, Kriti Sanon joked that she will never date Tiger as he flips too much. To this, Tiger replied that he has never hit on her because she is already taken.

At one point in the episode, when Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen canoodling in a corner at his party, the Mimi actress said, "I don't canoodle in a corner, and you know that! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

Workwise, Tiger Shroff has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Screw Dheela. Kriti Sanon on the other hand, has Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada in her kitty.