Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode

After Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, filmmaker-host Karan Johar is all set to bring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to the couch. Joining him on the couch will be Bollywood diva and his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The makers dropped the teaser of this fifth episode today where Aamir and Bebo redefine candour with their witty answers. From Aamir Khan roasting Karan Johar for talking about star's sex lives to Kareena Kapoor Khan channeling her inner 'Poo' from K3G to rating Aamir's fashion sense, the episode promises lots of celebrity secrets, leg-pulling and laughter.

The teaser promo begins with Karan asking Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. To this, the Good Newwz actress tells him that he would know, considering he too has twins of his own. When Karan says that he cannot talk about such things with his mother watching the show, Aamir hits back at him and says, "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

On the other hand, Kareena shows her sassy side by pointing out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in about 100-200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. At one point, Aamir is seen telling Karan, "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries."

Watch the sneak-peek of Koffee With Karan Episode 5.

Going by the teaser, we are sure that the audience is going to have a lot of fun with these two explosive celebrities on the couch.

The fifth episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be streaming on Wednesday midnight, this week.