The much awaited new season of Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee With Karan premiered on Thursday (June 8) with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch as the first guests. The duo sipped some coffee and were at their candid best.

On the show, Ranveer and Alia played the game 'Koffee Bingo' which had points like 'Hated a gift given by bae', 'Didn't speak to my partner for over a week', 'Quickie in the vanity van' among others. When Ranveer Singh chose 'got rejected for a role', Karan Johar asked him if he was referring to Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.

To this, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor jokingly replied, "I was not rejected, K. I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn't justify the budget. My star value wasn't high. But things have changed." Hearing this, KJo let out a sheepish laugh and said, "Well done."

Previously, in an interview with journalist Faye D'Souza, director Anurag Kashyap had revealed that his first choice for Bombay Velvet was Ranveer Singh and added, "My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they will not give me money if I made the film with him." Ultimately, the makers roped in Ranbir Kapoor to play the male lead opposite Anushka Sharma.

Upon its release, Bombay Velvet was widely panned by the critics and the audience. It was a major dud at the box office. The Anurag Kashyap directorial featured Karan Johar as the main antagonist.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor has two films in the pipeline- Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's multistarrer Cirkus.