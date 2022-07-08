Ranveer Singh, on the first episode of Karan Johar's much anticipated talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, was at his hilarious best. This year, the actor graced the couch with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt and together, the duo made sure that the show was a laugh riot.

During the rapid fire question, Karan, the host of the show asked Ranveer, During the shoot schedule what's the key demand of yours that can be considered a starry tantrum?" In response, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor shared the professional lessons that he has learnt from Bollywood superstars, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan.

Ranveer told Karan, "Sometimes I ask for the generator to remain on overnight because I sleep in the van. Morning is not my fine time of the day. I am nocturnal, I am a night bird, I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the morning." The filmmaker counter-questioned him by asking, "You do that because you don't want to be late the next day or you want to catch up that extra hour?"

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranveer replied, "If I am like one hour away from the set then that one hour in the morning is just pure anxiety because I've woken up late. I would just rather just sleep in the van because it's like Salman Bhai's style." When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked him if it was a borrowed tradition, the Befikre actor revealed that he is inspired by Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan.

"Sleeping in the van is the super-convenient idea that I got from him (Salman). Making a gym van I got that from Ajay Sir. I am learning from the superstars", Ranveer revealed on the show.

The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.