Kriti Sanon Gave A Savage Reply When Media Asked Her About Her Partner

Be it her interactions with Kapil in The Kapil Sharma Show or interviews with the media, Kriti Sanon is notorious for her quick retorts and firebrand answers. This quick wit of hers was again visible in a recent event when Sanon was asked about where her partner was.

In the recently held Elle Beauty awards, Kriti attended the event wearing a dark blue satin dress, heels, a bracelet, and wet hair. She came to the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi, giving a radiant smile to everyone. Among the media, one reporter asked the Mimi star about her coming solo at the event. Quick-witted as ever, Kriti turned to them and said, "Toh Kya? " and then posed with a smile. After the brief altercation, Kriti then went ahead to attend the event.

As soon as the video came on Instagram, netizens went gaga over Kriti's response and her attire for the event. One user wrote, "To kya huaa (fire emoji) fire Kriti." Another netizen said, "This photo is going to break the internet." In another comment, the person said, "Gorgeous Beauty(smiling with red emoji)" Another Instagrammer quipped about her dress and wrote, "Saara Kaam ek challe ka hai(Everything hangs on to one ring)."

Not only did Kriti attend the ceremony, but she also went on to win the award for the Best Performer of the Year for her role in Mimi. Aside from Sanon, the event was attended by many dazzling beauties of Bollywood like Shobhita Dhulipala, Jhanvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari Wagh, Sanjana Sanghi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nargis Fakhri.

Kriti will be next seenopposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. Along with the two, the film will also star Paatal Lok fame Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on November 25.

Along with Bhediya, Kriti will also be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush playing the role of Maa Sita. In the film, she will be working with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Sanon is also shooting for Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganpath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. She recently also bagged Rhea Kapoor's The Crew in her kitty.