Kriti Sanon Hopes ‘Special Film' Bhediya Gets All The Love From Audience
Kriti Sanon has been in the film industry for quite some time now, and with each passing year, the actress has proved that she is here to stay. She not only possesses good looks but also some great acting skills, which she showed in her last performance, Mimi. Kriti Sanon is all set to charm the audience with another interesting role in Bhediya.
Bhediya trailer was dropped on Wednesday (October 19), also starring Varun Dhawan. The film has already been making buzz on the internet since the teaser was released. Kriti and Varun launched the trailer today at an event, where while interacting with the media, Kriti went on to call Bhediya one of her most "special films".
At the event, when asked if Kriti was expecting the same kind of appreciation that Mimi had received, the actress said both movies are not comparable as they are different from each other.
She further added that Bhediya is special to her. Adding that she is hoping the film does well at the box office, Kriti said, "I don't think I can compare the two at all. They are very different roles and films. I am not taking any pressure. I would definitely say, Bhediya is one of my most special films and one of the best scripts that I have read. I had a blast shooting this film in Arunachal Pradesh. This look is also my most special. I hope this film does well at the box office and gets all the love from the audience."
Kriti will be seen donning a new look for Bhediya, where she will have a short hairdo and freckles on her cheeks. She attended the trailer launch in her film's look that has got everyone's attention. Her co-star Varun Dhawan too appeared in his Bhediya look.
Besides Varun and Kriti, the horror-comedy also features Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.
Bhediya is set to hit the theaters on November 25.
Speaking on the work front, Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush opposite Prabhas. She has Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.
