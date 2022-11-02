Kriti Sanon's Mom Reveals Why She Didn't Allow The Actress To Do Lust Stories; 'It's About Orgasm Only'

Earlier this year on Koffee With Karan 7, the host Karan Johar left everyone surprised when he revealed that he has first offered his anthology in the Netflix film Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon. However, the Mimi actress turned down the role citing that her mother won't allow her to do it. Later, KJo roped in Kiara Advani for his film which also starred Vicky Kaushal.

When Kriti graced one of the episodes on Koffee With Karan 7, she opened up on this revelation and said that her mother asked her to reject the film offer because of the explicit orgasm scene.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon's broke her silence on why she didn't let her actress-daughter take up Lust Stories.

She said, "I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It's about orgasm, only."

Kriti who was also a part of the conversation added, "I think her problem was more that it was a short film and not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. If you are doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense. She further added, "I don't think there's anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy, Amar Kaushik-directorial Bhediya. The film is Kriti's second outing opposite Varun Dhawan after Rohit Shetty's 2015 romantic comedy Dilwale. Bhediya is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 25, 2022.

Apart from this film, Kriti has multiple interesting projects in her kitty. To begin with, she will be seen essaying the role of Janaki in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's epic film Adipurush. The magnum opus marks Kriti's first collaboration with both the superstars. She will also be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. Kriti will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada.