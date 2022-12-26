KRK Calls Ranveer Singh ‘DOUBLE DHOLKI’, Calls His Next With Karan Johar A Disaster

Self proclaimed critic and former actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has become infamous for passing lewd remarks on Bollywood and its stars. He keeps taking a jibe at Bollywood actors on his Twitter account, and now, in his latest tweet, he has claimed that Ranveer Singh's career is over. Earlier, KRK had said that Bollywood is going through a tough phase and that even big releases are failing to leave an impact on the box-office.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed critic took to his Twitter account and mentioned that Ranveer Singh's career is finished now after three consecutive flops. Ranveer Singh's latest release, Cirkus, has not been performing well at the box office and has received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics alike.

Calling Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh "double dholki", Kamaal R Khan has claimed that their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will turn out to be a disaster. His tweet read, "Ranveer singh double Dholki has given 3 flops in a row. And his next film is #RARKPK directed by another double dholki Karan Johar. Main lead Actress is Ek Bacche Ki Amma Alia. Means it's going to be a sure shot disaster. So congrats to KJ in advance."

Previously, KRK attributed Cirkus' success to star director Rohit Shetty's credibility and devoted fan base. He further mentioned that it was because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali that Ranveer was able to deliver hits; otherwise, his career was finished a long time ago. Further, speaking about Cirkus' box-office business, KRK tweeted, "Unfortunately film #Cirkus didn't get any growth on Sunday also. Therefore approx weekend business is 6.5+6.5+6.5= ₹19.50Cr! It's 3rd flop of #RanveerSingh in a row."

Meanwhile, some of his followers on the microblogging site seem to have agreed with KRK. One user wrote, "Ye hui n bat krk. Double dholki ki aise hi bajate jao," while another wrote, "Ranveer singh without bhansali like Hit without ranveer.. He is finish till bhansali usko hit nahi deta." Another comment read, "all Bollywoodiyas are double dholki bhai."

KRK shared another tweet an hour ago in which he declared Shah Rukh Khan's next release, Pathaan, a flop. Check out his tweet, "Next big release is #Pathaan which is already flop. Then #RARKPK which is already flop. Then "Kisi Ki Taang Kisi Ki Jaan" which is already a disaster. Means Bollywood is not going to do better in 2023 also."