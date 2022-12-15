KRK Compares Deepika Padukone To Urfi Javed, Netizens Say 'English Grammar Ka Class Kar Lo Phele'

Former actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK never misses an opportunity to roast Bollywood stars and their films. As soon as any film's announcement is made, the self-proclaimed critic jumps on the spread of negativity around it to get some attention. In a new gig, KRK has been trying to malign superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan in all possible ways .

KRK has already declared Pathaan to be a box-office disaster, even before its teaser was released. And now, after the film's first song, Besharam Rang, was unveiled, KRK is leaving no stone unturned to mock the song. Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Claiming that Pathaan will be a massive flop, KRK went a little ahead and tweeted something too controversial, and is getting heavily trolled for the same.

KRK compares Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday (December 14), KRK compared Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone to social media sensation Uorfi Javed. No sooner than the tweet was up, people on social media started attacking him and bashing him for drawing such a comparison between these two women. Reacting to his tweet, one user said, 'Jaake apna kaam kar KRK'. Another user commented, "It is so disrespectful to both the women."

Another tweet said, "Stop barking," while one netizen wrote, "Kaunsi basha mein likh raha hai bhai." Meanwhile, some compared KRK to Deepak Kalal and reminded him of his movie Deshdrohi. They even asked him to first correct his mindset and acting before commenting on other actors' works. Some asked him to learn a little English first. One said, "Ye krk ka English sahi nahi hai grammatical mistakes hai," Another wrote, "English grammar ka class kar lo phele."

KRK on Deepika's look from Pathaan

This wasn't it; KRK earlier had mocked the song Besharam Rang and the looks the stars sported in it. He even said Deepika was looking bad in a bikini. He wrote, "I simply can't understand, why #DeepikaPadukone is wearing bikini in the Song #BeshramRang While she is looking so bad in bikini. I would love this song if Deepika is wearing salwar kameez or any other full dress. And SRK is not showing fake plastic 6 packs."

Kamal R Khan is habitual of making controversial and insulting statements about everything, inviting the wrath of people on social media. Many have called him out for his racist and body-shaming comments and other statements that are in bad taste, which he makes in the name of doing film reviews.

Speaking of the Besharam Rang song, the song has already created a massive stir in the country. It is being alleged to be "vulgar and obscene." However, the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika has become the talk of the town. Pathaan is Shah Rukh's comeback film after 2018's Zero and is slated for a January 25, 2023 release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.