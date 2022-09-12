Since the last few weeks, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK was in the news for his court cases. First, he was arrested for posting derogatory tweets on some Bollywood celebrities in 2020. On September 5, he was arrested again for a molestation case from 2021 that was filed at the Versova Police Station.
KRK Deletes 'Back For My Vengeance' Tweet; Says 'I Have Forgotten Whatever Bad Happened With Me'
After spending three days in jail, KRK was granted bail in both the cases. Following his release from the prison, the actor shared a cryptic post on Twitter that read, "I am back for my vengeance.😡."
However, he soon deleted that tweet and shared another post in which he he rubbished his own claims that he is seeking 'revenge' and wrote that he has forgotten whatever bad happened with him and considers it to be a part of his destiny.
"Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don't need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny," read his tweet.
Previously, KRK's son Faisal had shared a tweet through his father's account in which he had claimed that his father's life is in danger and requested help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.
He had written, "I am KRK' son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don't know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father's life. Me n my sister will die without him."
Faisal had mentioned in another tweet, "Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don't want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK."
KRK is often in the limelight for his controversial posts about Bollywood stars and their movies.
