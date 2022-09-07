KRK Gets Bail In Molestation Case; Actor Will Remain In Jail For Controversial Tweets

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been granted bail by a court in Mumbai in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by Versova Police.

However, he will continue to remain in jail as his bail plea in another case is still pending before the magistrate court in Borivali, Mumbai. This case dates back to 2020 when KRK had allegedly posted some objectionable tweets about celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Varma, and others. The bail application is likely to be heard on Wednesday (September 7, 2022).

Speaking about the molestation case, as per a report in PTI, the Versova Police on Sunday had taken KRK's custody and produced him before the court. His lawyers in the bail plea, stated that the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. It also stated that the complainant registered the FIR 18 months after the incident and that too, when her friend asked her to do so.

The lawyers argued that Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections invoked against KRK was bailable. The court heard the plea and granted him bail.

The molestation case against KRK was reportedly registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of an actress who claimed that KRK had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. She alleged that he spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately,

Based on the complaint of the victim, the Versova Police had booked KRK under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.

