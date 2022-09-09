Since the last few weeks, actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK has been grabbing eyeballs for his court cases. First, he was put behind the bars for his derogatory tweets about Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Varma, and others and then, he was arrested for the second time for a molestation case.

However, KRK was granted bail in both the cases. In the sexual harassment case, he was released on bail on executing personal bond of Rs 15,000 with a surety or cash security of equal amount.

After he walked out of the jail, his son Faisal took charge of his Twitter handle and alleged that his life is in danger in Mumbai. He also urged actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to help him.

Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle, "I am KRK' son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don't know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father's life. Me n my sister will die without him."

In another tweet, Faisal wrote that he does not want his father to "die like Sushant Singh Rajput".

"Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don't want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK," read his second tweet.

Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK often hits the headlines for his controversial tweets and comments on Bollywood celebrities. He is also known for acting in movies like Deshdrohi and Ek Villain.