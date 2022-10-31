KRK Tweets Apology Note To Salman Khan, Claims Karan Johar Not behind His Arrest

It looks like KRK, aka Kamaal Rashid Khan, is extending a hand of friendship to actor Salman Khan. KRK on Sunday tweeted an apology note to Salman for blaming him for his police detention. He also shared that filmmaker Karan Johar was not involved in his arrest and stated that the rumours were false.

Sharing his apology to Salman Khan, Kamaal R Khan assured his followers that he will no longer be reviewing the star's films in the future. "I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films," he tweeted, tagging Salman. See tweet here

Further, in a changed tone, he also added that Karan Johar is not to be blamed for his arrest. "Many people still think that Karan johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks," he wrote.

Kamaal was arrested by Mumbai police twice this year. His first arrest was made by the Versova Police Department on charges of sexual harassment, for which he received bail in September and was freed. After his release, he implied that Salman was behind his arrest. He is infamous for getting into trouble for his insulting tweets and is often seen ranting about Bollywood stars and their movies.

After being on the lookout for almost two years, Kamaal was arrested by Mumbai police at the airport soon after he landed from Dubai on August 29. He was detained in 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali Court. As per reports, the former actor was arrested over his controversial tweet back in 2020. The complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, who alleged that KRK's tweet on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor spread "hate". He also said in his FR that Kamal R. Khan "regularly spreads hatred" on social media.

Earlier, Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against KRK. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court restricted KRK from posting any defamatory posts or videos about Salman. "A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property," the court had stated.