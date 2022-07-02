Kubbra Sait recently turned author with her book titled, 'Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir' in which she has chronicled her early days of growing up in Bengaluru, body-shaming, her struggles with social media and other aspects of her personal life.
Kubbra Sait Has No Regrets About Getting Abortion After A One-Night Stand; 'I Knew I Was Not Ready For It'
In one of the chapters from the book titled 'I Wasn't Ready To Be A Mother,' the Sacred Games actress has opened up on getting an abortion after a one-night stand when she was 30.
Kubbra revealed that in 2013, she went on a holiday to the Andamans. She revealed that she had gone scuba-diving at night, after which she had a few drinks, and got physically intimate with a friend. The actress revealed that she took a pregnancy test when she missed her period a few days later and found out that she was pregnant.
Kubbra mentioned in her book, "A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn't ready for it. It just wasn't the way I had imagined my life or my journey."
In her recent interview with Times Digital, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress opened up on this topic. Kubbra shared that she wasn't ready to embrace motherhood at that stage in her life.
The actress told the portal, "I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don't think I am still ready. I don't understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it."
On being asked if she has any regrets about that decision, she continued, "No regrets. Of course I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it."
The actress further added, "My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it."
Speaking about her book, Kubrra said that she decided to pen everything in it because she had clarity of thoughts and felt comfortable about sharing them.
